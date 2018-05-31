Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a notch, Snapdragon 845: Here are all your questions answered

Mi 8 is Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone with a notch-style display, Infrared Face Unlock feature, a dual-rear camera that relies more on Artificial intelligence, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. Mi 8 is Xiaomi’s latest flagship phone with a notch-style display, Infrared Face Unlock feature, a dual-rear camera that relies more on Artificial intelligence, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

Xiaomi Mi 8 is the latest flagship smartphone from the company, and this sports a with a notch-style display, Infrared Face Unlock feature, a dual-rear camera that relies more on Artificial intelligence, along with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Mi 8 SE has also been launched, which is a budget variant of the phone and powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Finally, there’s a Mi 8 Explorer Edition version, which has ‘transparent’ back, 3D Face Unlock feature along with the new an in-display fingerprint scanner. So what exactly does Mi 8 offer and when it will launch in India? We answer all your questions around the Mi 8 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8: When will it launch in India?

Xiaomi has not given any official confirmation about the launch of Mi 8, Mi 8 SE or Mi 8 Explore Edition in the Indian market. However, Xiaomi had shared a teaser ahead of the Mi 8 launch indicating that the phone could launch in other markets. India’s Taj Mahal was shown as a part of the teaser with the number 8 surrounding it, which was seen as proof that Mi 8 series will come to the market.

Xiaomi is yet to launch a flagship in the Indian market for 2018, and there’s a good chance that the Mi 8 will the smartphone. Now whether the Mi range Mi 8 SE will also be introduced remains to be seen. So far, we have seen the brand sticking with one flagship for the Indian market. In China, Xiaomi Mi 8 is going on sale on June 5. The Mi 6 was not launched in India, but Mi Mix 2 was introduced in the market. The Mi Mix 2S has also not made it to India, which is another Xiaomi flagship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor like the Mi 8.

Xiaomi will likely have a phone in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, and this will most likely be the Mi 8 smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8: What is the price?

Mi 8 might be a flagship phone from Xiaomi, but the pricing is still quite affordable for the kind of specifications it has on-board. Mi 8 will start at Yuan 2,699 in China which comes to Rs 28,000 plus on conversion. This is for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Mi 8 in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Yuan 2,999 which is Rs 31,000 plus. The Mi 8 with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Yuan 3,299, which is Rs 34,000 plus.

This is definitely an affordable flagship, which will compete with OnePlus 6, Honor 10, Vivo X21 and others in the market. Mi 8 also has an Explorer Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage along with other special features. This phone will cost Yuan 3699, which is nearly Rs 38,000 plus.

Xiaomi Mi 8: What are the specifications?

Mi 8’s basic specifications are as follows: 6.21-inches AMOLED display with FHD+resolution which is 2248 x 1080 pixels, 600 nits brightness. The aspect ratio is 18.7: 5 and comes with a notch on the front. The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 at 2.8Ghz, there’s 6GB RAM and three storage variants.

Mi 8 has 12MP+12MP rear camera with a telephoto and a wide-angle lens combination. The front camera is 20MP with Infrared sensors as well for the Face Unlock. Battery on the Mi 8 is 3400 mAh, it has Bluetooth 5.0 and this is a dual SIM 4G VoLTE phone. Mi 8 also has a dual GPS, which we will discuss below. The smartphone runs MIUI 10, which is based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi 8: What is special about the camera?

The Mi 8’s rear camera is 12MP+ 12MP. Xiaomi has added OIS on the wide-angle sensor, which has an aperture of f/1.8. The 12MP telephoto lens has f/2.4 aperture. The highlight of the rear camera is the artificial intelligence (AI) enabled features, which the company claims will assist in recognition of scenes, improving portrait shots, etc.

There is also AI Studio Light Effect for photos, similar to what the Apple iPhone X is offering. When it comes to video recording, the Mi 8 can capture up to 4K at 30 fps, while it can also capture 1080p video at a high-frame rate of 120fps. There is no super-slow motion mode at 480 fps or 960 fps like the OnePlus 6 or the Samsung Galaxy S9+ are offering.

Mi 8’s AI scene camera will recognise different kinds of scenes to ensure the best results. Xiaomi claims the smart AI camera can identify 206 common photo scenes, and then adjust exposure, saturation for these. AI-powered scene recognition is being offered by most smartphone makers on their devices.

The Mi 8’s AI camera can also support smart translation, recognise business cards, etc. Again we will have to wait and see if these features are added to the Mi 8’s global variant as well. Xiaomi is also relying on AI for the Zoom feature. It is not clear if the phone features optical zoom option.

The other highlight of the Mi 8 is the front camera which is 20MP with 3D beauty, AI Portrait mode, Face Recognition Function, Mirror Function and HDR mode as well. The front camera is placed in the notch, and Xiaomi has also added an infrared face recognition feature on the same.

Xiaomi Mi 8: How does the Face Recognition feature work?

Xiaomi Mi 8 does not have 3D face unlock, unlike the Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’. The Mi 8 has a Face Recognition that relies on the Infrared sensor and it works in the dark as well to recognise the face and unlock the device. Xiaomi says the Face Unlock cannot be fooled by photos, videos of the user. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition though has more hardware like the flood illuminator, Dot projector, etc to create a 3D map of the user’s face before unlocking the device.

Xiaomi Mi 8: What’s this dual-band GPS?

Mi 8 is also the first smartphone in the world with dual-band GPS. This has support for the L1 + L5 dual-frequency positioning and dual-band signal. Xiaomi claims this will improve navigation accuracy in urban cities where buildings can interfere with GPS signals. In GPS four signals are available for civilian uses: L1 C/A, L2C, L5 and L1C. L5 is supposed to provide signal, which is robust enough for use in critical situations such as rescue, etc.

