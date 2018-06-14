Xiaomi Mi 8 SE to launch in India as Mi 8i next month: Report

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is an affordable variant of flagship Mi 8 will reportedly launch in India next month. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, which is an affordable variant of flagship Mi 8 will reportedly launch in India next month.

Xiaomi introduced Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and Mi 8 Explorer Edition in China last month, but it looks like India could get only one of these phones. The Mi 8 SE could launch in India next month, according to a new report, which cites retail sources. Xiaomi has so far continued with a strategy of launching only one flagship in India per year, and it does not look like the Mi 8 is coming so soon. The buzz is that the more budget friendly Mi 8 SE could make its way to India.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will be launched in India as Mi 8i next month, according to a tweet by Beebom, which quotes a source in the retail network. Mi 8 SE, which is an affordable variant of flagship Mi 8, was unveiled in China last month. The company also announced the Mi 8 Explorer Edition with in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face unlock feature and a transparent back. An exact date for Mi 8 SE India launch is unclear at this point. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed anything so the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications comparison

The tweet mentions Mi 4i, suggesting that Mi 8i will be a variant specifically designed for the Indian market. The new phone sells at Yuan 1799 (or approx Rs 18,971) for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Yuan 1999, which is around Rs 21,080 on conversion. It remains to be seen if Xiaomi decides to bring both the storage configurations.

Previously, it was speculated that the company will not bring Mi 8 to the Indian market given its predecessor Mi 6 never made it here. Though Mi 5 was launched in India, the phone was not as successful as the company’s budget devices in the country. Now, it looks like the Chinese company could announce the budget-friendly Mi 8 SE, which comes with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 710 platform.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE ships with specifications that are slightly different from Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition. It gets a smaller 5.8-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a notch on top of the bezel-less screen. Mi 8 SE is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. It comes in two storage variants – 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+64GB storage. The phone is backed by a 3,120mAh battery.

Read: Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE also launched: Here are the details

On the camer front, the Mi 8 SE sports dual AI-backed 12MP+5MP rear cameras with f/1.9 aperture. It comes with support for portrait mode, HDR mode, panorama mode and facial recognition. On the front, there is a 20MP lens powered by AI. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE runs MIUI 10, based on Android Oreo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd