Xiaomi Mi 8 SE spotted online, to launch alongside Mi 8 on May 31

Xiaomi Mi 8 launch has been officially confirmed for May 31 in China and leaks have already given out key specifications of the device. Now a report on Sohu claims that Mi 8 SE, which will be a higher-end variant of Mi 8 will also make debut at the May 31 event. Sohu apparently spotted official listing for Mi 8 SE in the description of a discount coupon worth Yuan 50 on the Xiaomi’s China site. Separately, tipster Ishan Agarwal also claims to have obtained source code that mentions Mi 8 SE.

According to the tipster, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB/128GB/256GB storage model. The colour options for Mi 8 SE include black, blue, white and gold. Xiaomi Mi 8 is said to come with 4GB/6GB RAM coupled with 65GB internal space. The phone could ship in gray, blue, gold and red colour options. Xiaomi Mi Note 5, Mi Band 3 and MIUI 10 will launch alongside the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE, something the company has already confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi 8’s retail box, which lists specifications of the upcoming phone was leaked online. It confirms that Mi 8 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Mi 8’s dual rear cameras will be powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and at least one of the sensors will sport a 20MP lens. Of course, we will have to wait for official launch to know more.

Sorry guys, there was some confusion. However here are the colours and storage variants Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE will be launching in:

Mi 8: 4/6GB RAM + 64 ROM; Gray, Blue, Gold & Red

Mi 8 SE: 6GB RAM + 64/128/256GB ROM; Black, Blue White & Gold#Xiaomi#Mi#MiChina#Mi8#Mi8SE pic.twitter.com/5kknMe8LGP — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) May 24, 2018

Another interesting feature confirmed for Mi 8 will be animated Augmented Reality (AR) emojis, similar to that of Apple’s Animoji feature. The Xiaomi flagship will sport a notch on top of the display as well as advanced 3D facial recognition system which mimics Apple’s FaceID seen on the iPhone X. In addition, Mi 8 is rumoured to feature dual frequency GPS, which is a new GPS receiver that provides greater frequency than what is currently available. Other specifications of Mi 8 include, dual 16MP+16MP rear cameras. It will run the latest Android Oreo with Xiaomi’s MIUI OS.

