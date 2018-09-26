Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro to launch in global markets soon, confirms company

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and a transparent back cover. It will be available in multiple colour options. (Donovan Sung/Twitter)

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro will launch soon in global markets across the world. The announcement was made by Xiaomi global spokesperson Donovan Sung in a tweet. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and a transparent back cover. It will be available in multiple colour options, as per the tweet.

Sung also shared unboxing pictures of Mi 8 Pro, which reveal a design like Mi 8 Explorer Edition as well as vertically aligned dual rear cameras. In addition to a transparent back cover option, the phone will also likely be available in a reflective orange and red back cover design.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro was launched in China earlier this week. It comes with a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint reader and a notch on top of the display. Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro features a 6.21-inch Full HD+ (2,248 × 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by 2.8GHz Snapdragon 845 processor paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro design, specifications leaked in hands-on video

In China, the Mi 8 Pro is available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options priced at 3,199 yuan (Rs 33,800 approx) and 3,599 yuan (Rs 38,000 approx) respectively. Both the variants offer 128GB non-expandable storage. It is unclear if both the storage variants will be available outside China. It remains to be seen how Xiaomi decides to price the phone for other markets.

On the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro houses 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP (f/2.4) dual rear sensors. The camera is said to be backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) features like AI scene recognition, AI studio light effect and more. The front camera is 20MP with 3D Beauty, AI Portrait mode, and IR Face Unlock feature. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s MIUI skin on top.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro packs a 3,000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C. Mi 8 Pro measures 154.9×74.8×7.6 mm and weighs 177 g.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd