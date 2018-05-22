Xiaomi Mi 8 pricing leaked, 8GB RAM to cost 3199 Yuan

Xiaomi has already confirmed that Mi 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image: Weibo) Xiaomi has already confirmed that Mi 8 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image: Weibo)

Xiaomi Mi 8 China launch is set for May 31 at the company’s annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen. Ahead of official debut, pricing of Mi 8 has been leaked on China’s social networking site Weibo. A leaked photo of Mi 8 presentation reveals that Mi 8 will come in two storage variants – 6GB RAM+64GB storage and 8GB RAM+128GB storage. The 6GB RAM model could be priced at 2799 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 29,900 on conversion. The higher-end version is pegged to cost 3199 Yuan (Rs 34,000 approx). Of course, the information is not an official confirmation and needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Xiaomi Mi 8 is the company’s 8th anniversary edition phone and the successor to Mi 6, which launched last year. Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship is rumoured to feature an under-display fingerprint sensor, along with a 3D facial recognition technology similar to that of Apple iPhone X, and more. Mi 8 will come with a 6.01-inch display and dual rear cameras with support for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 2x optical zoom. The display could have a Full HD+ resolution, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Xiaomi has already confirmed that its next flagship will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. According to reports, Mi 8 will have a notch design on the front, just like we saw on the OnePlus 6 and Apple iPhone X. Speculations also hint at support for wireless charging. The phone could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The rear camera is said to be a combination of 16MP+16MP lenses, while the selfie shooter will be 8MP.

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship was speculated to be called Mi 7 until the company’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed in a Facebook post Xiaomi is skipping the moniker ‘7’. He also suggested that Shenzen will see new product announcements on May 31. It remains to be seen if the company is planning to unveil multiple products at its annual event. Whether Mi 8 will make it to India or not is unclear at this point as Xiaomi Mi 6 was not launched here either. Typically, Xiaomi sticks with one flagship a year for the India market.

