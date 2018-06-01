Xiaomi Mi 8 Highlights: Mi 8 SE, Explorer Edition, Mi Band 3, Mi TV 4 and more

Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch Highlights: Mi 8 gets notch display, there’s a Mi 8 Explorer edition as well with a transparent back. Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch Highlights: Mi 8 gets notch display, there’s a Mi 8 Explorer edition as well with a transparent back.

Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi Band 3, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, MIUI 10, a new Mi TV 4 in 75-inches and a Mi VR headset were announced at the company’s annual product launch event in Shenzhen, China today. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun hosted the keynote, which kicked off at 2 PM local time (11:30 AM IST). The company had a livestream for the event on its China website as well.

The highlight of Xiaomi’s event is the Mi 8 flagship smartphone, which has been announced in three different editions. Mi 8 is the anniversary special smartphone from the company. The Mi 8 has a notch style display with advanced facial recognition system like Apple iPhone X.

There’s also a Mi 8 Explorer edition, which is more expensive and features a 3D facial recognition system and a completely transparent back. Xiaomi has also introduced an in-display fingerprint scanner on the Mi 8 Explorer edition. The regular Mi 8 has a fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone.

Mi 8 has an aspect ratio of 18.7: 9, and the same display style is followed on the Mi 8 Explorer Edition and the Mi 8 SE. The SE variant runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with a 12MP+5MP rear camera. The bigger Mi 8 and Mi 8 Explorer Edition both have a 12MP+12MP camera setup on the back. All three phones have a 20MP front camera.

MIUI 10, which is the company’s latest custom UI, has also been introduced with a revamped task manager, boost in performance as well as gesture controls. MIUI 10 also comes with AI-based features and support for Bokeh photos on dual and single sensor cameras.

Meanwhile, Mi Band 3 now comes with 5ATM water resistance, a bigger 0.78-inches display and a 110 mAh battery. Xiaomi has also revealed a standalone Mi VR headset in partnership with Oculus and powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor. Mi TV 4 in 75-inches has a 4K HDR display coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Read on for live updates and details from the event.