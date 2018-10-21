Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in new colour and 8GB RAM appears on TENAA: Report

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in black colour variant and 8GB RAM appears on TENAA

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite might soon get a bump up in RAM and new colour variant. As per a recent TENAA listing, a Xiaomi device with the model number M1808D2TT is seen featuring 8GB of RAM. The TENAA listing first spotted by PhoneArena reveals the supposed Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in a black colour variant with side buttons and middle frame in orange colour.

The rim around the camera and the fingerprint sensor is seen featuring similar accents to that of the middle frame. While the Mi 8 Lite carries a 3,350mAh battery, the listing reveals the Xiaomi model will have a slightly smaller 3,250mAh battery capacity.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite was launched in September this year. The phone features a 6.26-inch notch-syle display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display has a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 for rendering graphics. The phone offers 4GB or 6GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. It has a circular shaped fingerprint sensor that sits at the centre of the back panel.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite features a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup at the back aligned horizontally. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite has a 20MP front-facing camera that comes with auto HDR support. The phone runs MIUI 10 based Android 8.1 Oreo. It packs a 3,350mAh battery and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C reversible connector.

