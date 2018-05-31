Xiaomi Mi 8 with notch display, dual-rear cameras launched: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 8 has been officially launched, featuring a 6.21-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 845 processor. Xiaomi Mi 8 has been officially launched, featuring a 6.21-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 845 processor.

Mi 8, which is Xiaomi’s new flagship smartphone, has been launched by the company at its annual product event in Shenzhen. The company is positioning the Mi 8 as an arch-rival to the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+ and OnePlus 6. The Mi 8 succeeds the Mi 6, which was launched in April last year. Xiaomi Mi 8 is priced at Yuan 2699 (Rs 28,456 approx) for 6GB RAM+64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage option price in China is Yuan 2999, which is around Rs 31,600 on conversion. Mi 8 with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage comes with a price-tag of Yuan 3299 or approximately Rs 34,700.

In terms of appearance, Mi 8 looks different from the company’s recently launched Mi Mix 2S. This time though, the phone sports an iPhone X-like notch above the 6.21-inch FHD+Samsung-made AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. This the first smartphone from Xiaomi to adopt the controversial notch design language.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8, MIUI 10, Mi Band 3 launch LIVE UPDATES

Xiaomi Mi 8 can be seen sporting a wider notch, which houses the advanced Infrared face unlock recognition system that lets you unlock the device by looking at it. Xiaomi claims its infrared facial recognition system will work in dark and cannot be fooled by masks or photos of the user. The backside of the phone has a vertically stacked dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The handset has the metal design and glass back The Mi 8 runs MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo.

Xiaomi Mi 8 has a Face Unlock feature which is powered by the Infrared lighting. Xiaomi Mi 8 has a Face Unlock feature which is powered by the Infrared lighting.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal memory. The phone is backed by a 3400mAh battery. For photography, it has dual 12MP cameras, one is a wide-angle one with a 1/2.55-inch size sensor, 1.4µm pixels, and a f/1.8-aperture lens, and the other a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with in-display fingerprint scanner; Mi 8 SE launched

Other features include phase detection autofocus (PDAF), 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) on the wide-angle module, and an LED flash. On the front, there’s a 20MP front-facing snapper with a f/2.0 aperture, AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting. The Mi 8 is also the world’s first smartphone to feature dual-frequency GPS. The company claims the navigation frequency is three to five times higher.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd