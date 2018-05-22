Xiaomi Mi 8 launch confirmed for May 31 in China, company shares official poster

Xiaomi Mi 8 will be launched at the company’s annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31. Xiaomi Mi 8 will be launched at the company’s annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31.

Xiaomi Mi 8 will be launched at the company’s annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31, Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung confirmed in a Facebook post. The announcement confirms that Xiaomi will skip the moniker ‘7’ in its flagship Mi series and launch Mi 8 as the successor to Mi 6. Notably, there have been leaks in the past around the Mi 7 flagship with an official poster of the phone being shared on China’s Weibo. Several specifications and features of the phone have also surfaced online, which we could see on the Mi 8.

“Mi Fans, amazing news! To celebrate our 8th year anniversary, we’ll be launching Mi 8 at our annual flagship product launch in Shenzhen on May 31. Stay tuned for more details!” reads Sung’s post. He also put out an official poster which has number ‘8’ on it and ‘Mi’ logo on the top right side. Sung had earlier confirmed that their annual event in Shenzen will see new product announcements, though he did not give out details.

Xiaomi Mi 8, which is the company’s 8th anniversary edition smartphone is speculated to have an iPhone X-like 3D face recognition feature, and it will run the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. An 8GB RAM variant of Mi 8 could also be unveiled. Xiaomi Mi 8 will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and a notch design over the display just like the Apple iPhone X, OnePlus 6, etc. The display will be 5.65-inches and come with Full HD+ resolution. Leaks have also claimed Mi 8 will sport 16MP +16MP dual-rear cameras and a battery with over 4,000mAh capacity with wireless charging support.

Of course, an under-display fingerprint sensor will be the highlight of the Mi 8. The phone was also leaked in a hands-on video showing how the in-display fingerprint scanner will work on the phone. The video, which was posted on Chinese portal Sina, shows a phone being unlocked and the UI is very similar to the Xiaomi MIUI.

