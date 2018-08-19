Xiaomi Mi 8 to launch in India soon, likely to cost under Rs 30000: Report

Xiaomi Mi 8 could launch in India as early as next month. Xiaomi Mi 8 could launch in India as early as next month.

Xiaomi could be planning to bring its Mi 8 flagship smartphone to India next month, 91Mobile reports. The publication, citing mobile retailers from Delhi, UP and Rajasthan, claims the Xiaomi Mi 8 might will likely cost under Rs 30,000.

To recall, Xiaomi Mi 8 made its debut at the company’s annual product event in China in May this year. The handset is the first one from the company to feature the controversial notch design. The successor to the Mi 6, Xiaomi Mi 8 was launched at a starting price of Yuan 2699 (or approx Rs 28,456) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model. The premium smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The phone features an iPhone X-like notch display that houses advanced Infrared face unlock recognition. It comes with vertically stacked 12MP dual rear cameras one with a wide-angle lens having a f/1.8-aperture lens, and the other a telephoto lens with a f/2.4 aperture. Up front, it gets a 20MP camera sensor with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting. Xiaomi Mi 8 runs MIUI 10 based Android Oreo and comes with a battery backup of 3,400mAh.

Notably, the previous flagship model, Xiaomi Mi 6 did not make its way to the Indian smartphone market. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its upcoming sub-brand Poco’s latest flagship smartphone, the Poco F1 in India. The smartphone is set to debut on August 22 and it is said to exclusive to Flipkart. Poco earlier hinted that its debut smartphone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC.

