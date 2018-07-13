Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition with more RAM, storage spotted on China’s TENAA website. Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition with more RAM, storage spotted on China’s TENAA website.

Xiaomi had introduced its Mi 8 series on May 31, where it has showcased three versions in this flagship series. Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE were announced in Beijing, China, nearly two months back. While there’s no word on when and if these phones will come to India, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition could see some new variants with extra RAM and storage. Mi 8 Explorer Edition with more RAM and storage has been spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, which could indicate a launch is on the way. Mi 8 Explorer Edition was supposed to go on sale by July.

According to GizmoChina, which first spotted the listing, the smartphone could come with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options as well along with 64GB and 128GB on board storage. The battery is listed as 2900 mAh on the TENAA listing, which is less than 3400 mAh battery we have seen on the 8GB RAM+128GB storage option that was shown off back in May.

Read more: Xiaomi Mi 8 vs Mi 8 Explorer Edition vs Mi 8 SE: Specifications comparison

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is yet to go on sale in China, and the price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version is supposed to be Yuan 3699, which is nearly Rs 37,000 plus for India. The highlight of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is the transparent back, which shows off the processor and other internals of the device. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner, which is another interesting feature.

Mi 8 Explorer Edition is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as the regular version of Mi 8. The smartphone features 6.2-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2248 x 1080 pixels and notch on the front, like the regular variant. The screen-to-body ratio is 83.8 per cent with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. This was also the first Android smartphone to launch with the 3D facial recognition feature, which we have seen on the Apple iPhone X with its Face ID.

The Explorer Edition also has a Dot Projector, Floor Illuminator, etc to power this 3D facial recognition. The front camera is 20MP. Mi 8 Explorer Edition also comes with dual 12MP+12MP rear camera with 2x optical zoom, 4-axis OIS, dual-pixel autofocus, as well as AI portraits and AI scene detection. Xiaomi is using a wide-angle and telephoto lens combination for this.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd