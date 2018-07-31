Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition transparent back reveals a fake circuit board: Report

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition transparent back is just a cosmetic plate, reveals report Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition transparent back is just a cosmetic plate, reveals report

Xiaomi’s flagship model, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has faced immense controversy since it’s debut in May this year due to its transparent back panel. While earlier it was reported that the exposed circuit board was just a sticker, a new report now claims that it is just a cosmetic plate. As per the report, Xiaomi has used a cosmetic plate that mimics internal components below the ‘see-through’ back panel.

Notable tipster, Ice Universe posted a few images of the supposed Mi 8 Explorer Edition’s cosmetic plate. The tipster in the post said that it “is a decorative motherboard with complex etching process.” Twitter user, Chengming Alpert who first cast doubt over the Mi 8 Explorer Edition’s ‘transparent’ back also took to the social media platform to re-post about the cosmetic plate.

“#XiaomiMi8Explore so-called “actual motherboard,” his tweet reads.

While the controversy about the Mi 8 Explorer Edition’s transparent back design first surfaced on the Internet, Xiaomi in a statement told The Verge that the parts are of actual motherboard. “The transparent back on Mi 8 Explorer Edition is indeed made of transparent glass, and there isn’t a sticker with a picture on it. The parts that you see on the back upper half, for example, are parts of the actual mainboard,” Xiaomi mentioned in its statement. With the latest report now pointing the transparent cover to be a cosmetic plate, The Verge says that Xiaomi is putting effort to create an optical illusion with ‘actual 3D components’ to give a ‘sense of depth.’

Also Read: Mi 8 Explorer edition transparent back controversy: Xiaomi says parts are of actual mainboard

While Xiaomi has worked hard to bring the attention of its user-base with its so-called unique transparent-designed handset, it remains to be seen how it will be taken by consumers. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is yet to hit the global markets. The handset is available in its home country via the Mi Store.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition features an in-display fingerprint scanner and utilises 3D face recognition technology. It is powered Snapdragon 845 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features dual camera setup at the back and a 20MP camera up front. Mi 8 Explorer Edition is priced in China at 3699 Yuan (around Rs 39,000).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd