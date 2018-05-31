Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE also launched: Here are the details

Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Mi 8 SE with a Snapdragon 710 have also been made official. Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ with an in-display fingerprint scanner and Mi 8 SE with a Snapdragon 710 have also been made official.

Xiaomi Mi 8 ‘Explorer Edition’ and Mi 8 SE have also been launched, along with the Mi 8 flagship smartphone at the company’s annual product unveiling event in Shenzhen. The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is a premium Android phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D face unlock feature and a transparent back. The specifications and features of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition will remain the same as the Mi 8. Meanwhile, the Mi 8 SE is a cheaper and affordable version of the Mi 8

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 LIVE UPDATES: Everything that was announced

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition: Price, Specifications

The star feature of the Mi 8 Explorer Edition is the in-display fingerprint scanner. The sensor is about the same size as a regular fingerprint scanner, just that it is located under the screen. A user can simply press their finger to unlock the device. Vivo X21 is another smartphone that comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and has recently gone on sale in India.

The Mi 8 Explorer Edition is also the first Android smartphone to use 3D face recognition technology, similar to the iPhone X’s FaceID. It uses a dot projector to accurately and a flood illuminator to accurately recognise the face. Plus, the Mi 8 Explorer Edition has a translucent back that shows off the internal hardware of the smartphone.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 8 with iPhone X-like ‘notch’ display, Snapdragon 845 SoC launched: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition comes with a Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device is priced at 3699 Yuan, which is approximately Rs 39,000. Unlike the Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer edition will only come in one variant. There is no 6GB RAM or 256GB storage version in the Mi 8 Explorer variant. This phone will run MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo. It also has Bluetooth 5.0, a 3400 mAh battery.

The Mi 8 Explorer edition has a 12MP+12MP rear camera with a telephoto and wide-angle lens setup like the regular variant of the phone. The front camera is 20MP, though the notch in the explorer edition is packed with other hardware like dot projector, flood illuminator, to support the 3D Face Unlock. The phone has NFC as well. The display size remains 6.2-inches with Full HD+ resolution, which is 2248 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE should be seen as a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE should be seen as a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE: Specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is a cheaper version of the Mi 8 flagship smartphone. It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor, paired with either 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The Mi 8 SE has a smaller 5.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a notch above the bezel-less screen.

The smartphone packs a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie snapper powered by AI. Xiaomi Mi 8 SE will also run the MIUI 10 with Android Oreo on top. The phone starts at 1799 (or approx Rs 18,971) for the base model and goes up to 1999 (or approx Rs 21,080) for the top-end model.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd