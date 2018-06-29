Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku edition launched in China: Price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Edition has been officially launched in China. Xiaomi Mi 6X Hatsune Miku Edition has been officially launched in China.

Xiaomi has introduced a Hatsune Miku special edition of the Mi 6X in China. This is the second phone introduced in partnership with game developer Vocaloid, which had also launched the Redmi Note 4X teal version last year. The Mi 6X Hastune Miku edition comes with exclusive themes of the anime series.

On the design front, this Xiaomi phone comes with a turquoise blue body, and the show’s lead character at the back. The Mi 6X’s Hatsune Miku edition retails with a turquoise 10,000 mAh power bank with the titular character on it, a semi-transparent case with Hatsune Miku in color, as well as a gift card. The phone is priced at 2099 yuan (or approx Rs 21,707) in China. The Mi 6X Hatsune Miku edition has been available for pre-orders, with sales to begin from July 14.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 6X launched in China: Price, specifications and features

The specifications of this Mi 6X variant are the same as its regular model. It features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display and an aspect ratio of 18:9 The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with either 4GB or 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. The device is backed by a 3010mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9.5 which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo. On the camera front, it features a 12MP + 20MP dual-rear camera configuration, with f/1.75 aperture and f/1.8 aperture respectively. Also, it boasts a 20MP front lens that backs AI-based features.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd