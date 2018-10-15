Xiaomi Mi 6S leaked benchmark reveals Snapdragon 835 processor, Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Mi 6s could be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 processor, according to the Geekbench site. (Image credit: Weibo)

Xiaomi is apparently working on a new variant of the Mi 6 that could possibly be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor. Called the Mi 6s, the upcoming smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench. This is the first time we are hearing about the Mi 6s.

The benchmarks, which are based on Geekbench 4 testing, reveals the Mi 6s’s multi-score hit 6944 in one test and 1830 on the single core test. The Mi 6s listing on Geekbench also reveals that the phone will be powered by last year’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB RAM. Notably, the Mi 6s will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Barring this, there aren’t many details available about the phone.

It’s being speculated that Xiaomi could launch the Mi 6s on October 15, which is today. The phone is rumoured to make its debut, alongside the Mi Mix 3. The flagship smartphone expected to feature a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display that will offer a fingerprint scanner under the display. In addition, rumours indicate that Mi Mix 3 could run Snapdragon 855, though it is most likely to run the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Besides, it is also said to come with 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 3850mAh battery.

One could also hope to see 3D facial recognition, as well as wireless charging support. Also, some leaks have indicated that Mi Mix 3 could feature 16MP+13MP dual rear cameras, which will be vertically stacked, alongside a 20MP front sensor.

