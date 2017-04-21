Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus spotted on Chinese certification site: Report

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus has apparently gotten certification from Chinese authorities, according to a leaked image. (Image of Mi 6 used for representational purposes) Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus has apparently gotten certification from Chinese authorities, according to a leaked image. (Image of Mi 6 used for representational purposes)

Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, which is the high-end version of the newly launched flagship from the Chinese technology firm, has been spotted online on a Chinese certification website. Xiaomi launched the Mi 6 on April 19, though it was expected the Mi 6 Plus would also make an appearance at the event. However, the company only unveiled one version of its flagship.

According to PlayfulDroid, Mi 6 Plus mode with the model number MDE40 was spotted on China’s 3C authority, and the report claims the phone will be announced in two months. The display of the Mi 6 Plus will be bigger, and it could feature improved specifications.

However it should be noted that leaked screenshot of the document doesn’t reveal anything except for the model number, and that this is a Xiaomi phone. As with all leaks, it is hard to verify this certification which has come out of China, and around Xiaomi we’ve seen numerous leaks take place, many of which don’t turn out to be true.

Mi 6 Plus isn’t the only leak that has taken place. Previously specifications of Xiaomi Mi Max 2 were also posted on GFXBench, which is another device the company is expected to unveil.

But it won’t be surprising to see Xiaomi launch another version of the Mi 6 smartphone; with the Mi 5 the company had launched the Xiaomi Mi 5s and Mi 5s Plus later on, though these phones were not released in India.

In terms of specifications, Xiaomi Mi 6 sports a new four-edge 3D glass and metal design, and looks very similar to the older Mi 5 smartphone. It also comes with a 5.15-inch full HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

On the camera front, Xiaomi had added the dual rear camera setup like we saw with the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Xiaomi Mi 6 has 12MP telephoto lens and 12MP wide-angle lens, and the camera app also has a ‘Portrait mode’, which can allow for the background to be blurred, while keeping the person in sharp focus. Xiaomi Mi 6 has an 8MP camera on the front and a 3,350 mAh battery.

Xiaomi has also done away with the headphone jack on the new Mi 6 smartphone. Now we’ll have to wait and see, if and when Xiaomi’s Mi 6 comes to India.

