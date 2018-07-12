Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale: Redmi 5A flash sale at 2 pm on Mi.com, Flipkart

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A will be available via a flash sale on the Mi Store, Flipkart. Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A will be available via a flash sale on the Mi Store, Flipkart.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A will be available via a flash sale on the Mi Store and Flipkart today. This is part of the company’s Mi 4th anniversary sale, that has started from July 10. As part of exclusive offers for July 12, the Redmi 5A will go on flash sale through Mi Store at 2pm. The Redmi 5A’s original retail price starts at Rs 5,999, though it was launched at Rs 4,999 in India.

Redmi 5A is one of the best-selling smartphones from the company in the Indian market given its price and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Offers and discounts

As part of the Mi 4th anniversary sale, Xiaomi will offer Rs 2,200 cashback via Reliance Jio for the Redmi 5A. This will be activated for those Jio subscribers who recharge with the Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans, and will be credited to JioMoney as 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each. This comes alongside discounts of up to Rs 500 for SBI credit card holders, though the minimum transaction value has to be Rs 7,500.

Meanwhile, Paytm users who spend Rs 8,999 or more can receive cashback worth Rs 1,000 on flight bookings, and up to Rs 200 on movie tickets. Also, MobiKwik account holders can avail 25 per cent cashback, through which they can receive up to Rs 3,000 of MobiKwik SuperCash.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A: Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 5A features a 5-inch HD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. It is based on Xiaomi’s MIUI 9.1, over and above Android 7.1 Nougat, and offers a 3000mAh battery. The phone’s processing is backed by 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. In both cases, storage is expandable to 128GB, via microSD support through a dedicated SD card slot. On the camera front, the Redmi 5A comes with a 13MP rear sensor, and a 5MP selfie camera. It is availbale in four colour variants: Gold, Rose Gold, Grey, and Light Blue.

