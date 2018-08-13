Xiaomi Mi 3, Mi 4 and Redmi 4X gets Android Pie ports: Report

Xiaomi’s Mi 3, Mi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4X said to have received stable Android Pie ports Xiaomi’s Mi 3, Mi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4X said to have received stable Android Pie ports

Google released its latest Android 9 Pie final build last week. Officially the Essential phone is the only ‘third-party’ Android phone to get Android Pie update, besides Google’s own Pixel and Pixel 2 series. However, a few handsets from Xiaomi have now received Android Pie ports. According to an XDA Developers report, Xiaomi’s Mi 3, Mi 4 and Xiaomi Redmi 4X have received stable Android Pie ports. Keep in mind that this not an official Android Pie update from Xiaomi.

The report claims that both Xiaomi Mi 3 and Mi 4 share a common device code-name ‘cancro’ indicating that the same ROM will work on both the smartphones. Further, the report cites that no major bugs were found with the ROM given both Xiaomi Mi 3 and Mi 4 are near 4-year-old devices. These ports are not official and created using the Android P Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code.

On the other hand, Redmi 4X has a device code-name ‘santoni.’ According to folks at XDA, the Redmi Note 4’s Android P port was created last week, and is pretty stable. However, the report cites that the port on Redmi 4X has a bug that does not allow users to change headphone volume.

Notably, Xiaomi is testing an ‘alpha build’ of Android Pie for its flagship model, Mi Mix 2S. According to Android Central, Xiaomi will deliver a full-fledged version of MIUI 10 based on Android Pie in the coming months and the company is now ‘conducting’ beta testing for the same.

Xiaomi has not shared any detail as when it will roll out Android Pie based MIUI 10 update for the Mi Mix 2S, which was officially listed for the Android P beta-testing.

