Xiaomi Mi 12 to come with 200MP camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 895 SoC?

Xiaomi Mi 12 is expected to be the company’s next flagship smartphone and various leaks have started coming in regarding the device. The phone is speculated to be powered by an unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8450 processor and feature a 200MP primary camera. Here is everything you should know.

The chipset is expected to be called the Snapdragon 895, according to a report by Sparrow News citing known Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station. Various users have shared screenshots of the report by the tipster on twitter.

Qualcomm has not revealed any details of a new flagship chipset other than the recently announced Snapdragon 888 Plus. The report further states that the Mi 12 will feature a 200MP primary camera from Samsung and Olympus. This rumoured 200MP camera is speculated to make use of 16-in-1 pixel binning to output 12-megapixel images with large pixels. Additionally we might see an Olympus logo on the camera module of the phone as well.

The report further mentions that the Mi 12 will feature a curved display with a single hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Xiaomi has not yet shared any information about the existence of the Mi 11 successor. A previous report by tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared on Twitter revealed a few details about the next-generation Qualcomm mobile SoC codenamed SM8450. This chipset is said to be developed on a 4nm process and come with an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G modem. It is said to include the Adreno 730 GPU and support for quad-channel LPDDR5 RAM.