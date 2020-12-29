Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: What is different this time around?

Xiaomi has launched its latest flagship Mi 11 smartphone with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. While there is no word on the global launch date for the Mi 11 series, the brand is rumoured to unveil it in late January or February 2021. The company will likely bring the Mi 11 series to India too. It will be seen competing against phones from OnePlus, Samsung and Apple.

The Chinese company hasn’t launched two versions this year and is only offering a single flagship phone, unlike Mi 10 series. The new flagship phone comes with a modified design and upgraded specs in comparison to its predecessor. Here’s what has changed.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Price

The Xiaomi Mi 11 price is set at CNY 3,999, which is approximately Rs 45,000. The Mi 11 is expected to cost around Rs 55,000 in India if we go by last year’s pricing structure. For the mentioned price, the company is selling the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in China. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at CNY 4,299 (around Rs 48,300) and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs 52,800). It will be sold in anti-glare (AG) frost glass finish in Horizon Blue, Frost White, and Midnight Gray, colour options.

The Mi 10 is currently available in India for Rs 44,999, which is the price for the 128GB storage variant. There is also a 256GB option, which costs Rs 49,999 via Amazon. The smartphone is being sold in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colour options.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Design, display

The new device has a triple rear camera setup, whereas its predecessor boasts of a quad rear camera setup. Both the handsets have a punch-hole display design with curved edges. The Mi 10 has a pill-shaped rear camera module and the new one comes with a square-shaped module.

The newly launched Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch 2K WQHD AMOLED display with support for 1,500nits of peak brightness, 5000000:1 contrast ratio, 515ppi of pixel density, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The panel even supports DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ and Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC), and has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Xiaomi claims that screen analysis firm DisplayMate has already given A+ rating to Mi 11.

The Mi 10, on the other hand, packs a 6.67-inch full-HD+ 3D curved E3 AMOLED display. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1,120 nits peak brightness. So the Mi 11 is now offering a better resolution and refresh rate, compared to the older phone.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Processor, software

The Mi 11 is powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 processor. The device ships with the latest Android 11 OS out of the box. Other noteworthy features of the Mi 11 are Harman Kardon tuned stereo speakers, heart rate detection through the Goodix in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC, and an IR blaster. The device even supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and a vapour chamber cooling system.

The Mi 10 was launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and Android 10 OS. It offers a LiquidCool 2.0 Vapor Chamber as well as a six stack graphite layer and graphene surface area for thermal management.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Camera

The Mi 11 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary f/1.85 sensor with a pixel size of 1.6 microns. It offers support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company claims that the 1/1.33-inch primary camera sensor is 3.7 times bigger than what is available on the iPhone 12 to offer better shots. The device can record up to 8K videos. The back camera setup also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 123 degrees FOV. It is paired with a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens with a focal length equivalent to 50 millimetres. There is also a proprietary feature for better low-light videos.

The Mi 10 has a quad rear camera setup, comprising of a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-piece lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is paired with a 13-megapixel f/2.4 wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera. Both the devices have a 20-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone offers photography features like Focus Peaking, Exposure Verification, HEIF Support, and LOG Mode.

Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Mi 10: Battery

The Xiaomi Mi 11 ships with a 4,600mAh battery that supports Mi TurboCharge 55W wired and 50W wireless charging. The device even supports 10W wireless reverse charging. Xiaomi has announced in China that it won’t be offering a charger in the box. The company has reportedly informed Android Authority that “Xiaomi will be offering two versions, one with smartphone only, and the other with the smartphone and a separate 55W GaN charger as a bundle,” outside China.

The Mi 10 5G, on the other hand, comes with a 4,780mAh battery. It offers support for 30W fast wired and wireless charging as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.