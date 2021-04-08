Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be Amazon exclusive, India launch set for April 23

The device packs a triple camera setup, which is headlined by the 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor, and also includes a 48MP ultra-wide lens along with a 48MP 5x optical zoom periscope lens which is capable of 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom( image credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is set to launch in India on 23 April and will be exclusively available on Amazon. A notify me page has gone live for the device. The Mi 11 Ultra is the most premium device in Xiaomi’s lineup this year, given the camera, and will compete against the OnePlus 9 Pro, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, all of which boast of some powerful cameras. The Mi 11 Ultra series has already launched in China. Here’s a quick look at the specifications of the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Specifications and Features

Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch curved AMOLED punch-hole display with QHD+ resolution with 120Hz refresh rate support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for added protection against scratches. The screen is said to offer up to 1,700 nits peak brightness and reproduce 1.07 billion colours and comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The phone also features an additional 1.1-inch AMOLED secondary display on the back which doubles as an always-on display that can be used to view key information such as date, time, and notifications and also to take selfie images from the rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and supports up to 12GB RAM.

The device packs a triple camera setup, which is headlined by the 50MP Samsung GN2 sensor, and also includes a 48MP ultra-wide lens along with a 48MP 5x optical zoom periscope lens, which is capable of 10x hybrid zoom and 120x digital zoom. The phone comes with a 20MP front camera. The device supports features such as 8K videos, Portrait mode, Night mode, the multi-camera mode which allows the user to shoot via all the cameras at the same time.

The device features a ceramic back and is 8.38mm thick and weighs in at 234g. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s flagship runs on MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11 and comes with stereo speakers with support for Harman Kardon audio. The smartphone is IP68 rated for added water and dust resistance and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Mi 11 Ultra: China price

The Mi 11 Ultra is available in China at a starting price of Yuan 5,999 which on conversion is close to Rs 66,400 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Yuan 6,499 or nearly Rs 72,000, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is available at Yuan 6,999 or Rs 77,500 on conversion. The phone comes in Black and White colour options, and also has a White Ceramic Special Edition. We will have to wait and see how Xiaomi prices it in India, but given the specifications and camera features, expect this to have a higher cost.