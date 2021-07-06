Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s limited quantity sale will take place on July 7, so those who are interested can buy it tomorrow. The flagship smartphone was launched back in April but due to circumstances beyond Xiaomi’s control, there was a delay in the Indian release. Now, Xiaomi has revealed the details of how one can buy the Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra limited quantity sale on July 7: How to get it?

The Mi 11 Ultra sale will begin on July 7 at 12:00PM, as per the announcement made by Xiaomi’s Global VP Manu Kumar Jain. However, this one is a “limited quantity” sale, so you need to sign up for this super-fan sale. You can log in or register using your Mi id on Mi.com.

After that, customers will have to purchase an “ultra gift card” worth Rs 1,999, which the company says will give “guaranteed access to the limited sale.” The official site says one can redeem the gift card at the time of purchasing the Mi 11 Ultra. Those who purchase the “ultra gift card” will get an extra F-code which one can use to access this quantity sale.

The gift card also includes benefits like free screen replacements and Times Prime annual membership. With the card, you also get an “Ultra Merchandise Superfan Box.” If you don’t want to buy the gift card, then you can access the limited sale through the company’s “ultra challenge.” This includes three challenges and you can participate in them via social media. Once you complete the challenge, Xiaomi is promising that the winners will get direct access to the sale.

Besides, the Chinese company is also offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount on the SBI Credit card. To recall, the Mi 11 Ultra comes with a starting price of Rs 69,990, which is for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The flagship smartphone is being offered in two colours, including Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.