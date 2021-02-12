Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s hands-on video shows massive camera bump with secondary screen

A hands-on video showing Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra’s has surfaced online revealing the design and specifications of the flagship smartphone. The video posted by Tech Buff PH on YouTube and spotted by XDA Developers.

The two easily noticeable design changes include a massive camera bump on the back, which almost covers one-fourth of the smartphone. Further, the camera module appears to have a mini-display as well, which will help users take selfies with the rear cameras.

As per the YouTuber, the rear camera has a triple camera setup including a 50MP main sensor, 48MP wide-angle and a 48MP periscopic telephoto zoom lens. The camera module also has a text that reads, “120X ULTRA PIXEL AI CAMERA” on the white variant whereas the black model reads, “120X 12-120mm 1:1.95-4.1 AI CAMERA”.

It is not sure why the text reads differently on the two colour variants, but clearly the zoom upgrade has been done to compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The YouTuber also reveals that the 5,000 mAh battery on the phone will support 67W wired charging, 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. It sports a 6.8-inch quad-curve WQHD+ OLED display with WQHD+ resolution at 120Hz refresh rate. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera housed inside a cutout. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for protection and an IP68 rating. Like the Mi 11, it has stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

Xiaomi is yet to make an announcement about the Mi 11 Ultra. The secondary screen is a massive design change as it will allow users to take high-resolution selfies, could be a big advantage for content creators. While the Mi 11 is yet to launch in India, we will have to wait and see if the Mi 11 Ultra makes it way to the Indian market, given the Mi 10 Ultra was not introduced here.