Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra discontinued in India, could get successor in 2022

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 Ultra had a troublesome run in the Indian market. Now, as per a new report by India Today, the company has decided that it will no longer sell the Mi 11 Ultra in the country.

The Mi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi’s most expensive, and arguably most interesting phone that was commercially available, launched in India back in April 2021.

However, due to some problems that the company referred to as “circumstances beyond control,” the phone didn’t go on sale until months later in July 2021. This too sadly, didn’t last long and the phone was soon out of stock again for a lot of buyers.

Now, in what will come as a bad news for a number of Mi fans, Xiaomi has reportedly stopped import the phone in India, making it unavailable permanently.

The Mi 11 Ultra features a large 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also features stereo speakers, a 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast wired and wireless charging.

The device came with a triple rear camera setup that included a 50MP main camera along with a 48MP periscsope telephoto camera camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera. There is also a 20MP front camera for video calls and selfies.

Mi 11 Ultra successor coming in 2022

On the bright side, those looking for a powerful Xiaomi flagship should see the company launching a successor to the Mi 11 Ultra in 2022.

The new successor will be a part of the ‘Xiaomi’ series since the ‘Mi series’ has now been renamed. It could perhaps be named the Xiaomi 12 Ultra when it launches.