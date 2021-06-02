Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra delayed indefinitely due to “circumstances beyond control”

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra in India back in April 2021. However, over a month later, Xiaomi is still not able to get Mi 11 Ultra units ready for sale. The company Xiaomi recently posted on Twitter apologising for the delay. However, the brand was still unable to give a concrete date as to when Mi 11 Ultra units would be ready for sale in India.

“We understand that many of you are keen to buy this ultra-premium flagship smartphone. However, due to circumstances beyond our control, we regret to inform you that there will be a delay in the shipment of the Mi 11 Ultra,” the brand said in the tweet.

Check out the tweet below.

We know that you’ve been waiting eagerly to know more about the sale date of Mi 11 Ultra, but before we could respond to all your queries we wanted to be certain about a few things at our end. Here is an update on the Mi 11 Ultra. Read the letter to know more.#Mi11Ultra pic.twitter.com/flUNfK4qOo — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 2, 2021

The premium flagship Xiaomi device was launched on April 23, but has since not gone on sale even once in India. Xiaomi had until the tweet, stayed mum on the availability of the phone for six weeks. This led to many users growing frustrated over the Mi 11 Ultra’s availability.

Unfortunately, everyone in India waiting for the Mi 11 Ultra will continue to have to wait a while longer as Xiaomi has no exact date as to when the phone can go on sale. The Mi 11 Ultra is priced starting at Rs 69,999 in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. On either end of the phone are stereo speakers and the device also comes with an IP68 certification against the elements.

Powering the phone on the inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. This is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Support for Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced is also present. There is also a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless charging.

The Mi 11 Ultra also gets a Samsung GN2 50MP primary camera with OSI (optical image stabilisation), a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP tele-macro camera that supports 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. All three camera sensors are capable of shooting 8K videos. On the front is a 20MP single camera. However, if you want the best quality selfies, you will be able to take them with the rear camera itself, using the secondary screen on the rear camera module as a viewfinder.