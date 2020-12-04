Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro to launch by end of December? Here’s what we know so far

(Representational image/Express photo)

Xiaomi Mi 11 series could launch by the end of this month, according to a new leak. Xiaomi is expected to introduce two phones: the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro, similar to how it followed with the Mi 10 series. Given the Mi 10 series launched in India, it is expected that the Mi 11 will also make its way to the Indian market eventually, but the phones will launch in China first.

Tipster Ice Universe posted about the launch of the Mi 11 on Twitter, and revealed that the smartphone will available with a four-curved screen design. Xiaomi just recently confirmed that its new Mi 11 phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. While Xiaomi is yet to confirm official launch date and features, several leaks have suggested the possible price and specifications of the Mi 11 series. Here’s everything we know about the Mi 11 so far.

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications (expected)

Several leaks suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will offer a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate. Leaked images also show that there will be an Infrared (IR) blaster on the smartphone. Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Mi 11 will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11, the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 888, will be released at the end of December, with a four-curved screen design, which is its protective film. pic.twitter.com/fYbWq8tSUB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2020

The standard version of the Mi 11 is expected to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel telephoto camera. It will likely have a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is reported to have a 4,780mAh battery with support for 50W wired charging. It will also have support for 30W wireless charging. It will reportedly be sold in 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage option. The phone is also expected with in-display fingerprint sensors and NFC support.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, on the other hand, will likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It could feature a 4,500mAh battery, as per the leaks. The company is said to ship the device with 120W wired charger. The flagship device is rumoured to offer support for 80W wireless charging. The upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could come with a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

This time around, the device is expected to arrive with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an output of 4:1 pixel binning meaning a total sensor of 200MP. It could be paired with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Xiaomi is rumoured to launch the device with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. The company will likely offer the handset in other variants too. It is likely to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and NFC support. The selfie camera will remain 20MP.

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro price (expected)

As per Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 11 could be priced between CNY 3,999 and 4,499 (which is around Rs 45,100 and Rs 50,700 in India). The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is rumoured to cost between CNY 5,299 and 5,499 (approximately Rs 60,000 and 62,000). We will have to wait and see how the India prices pan out when the company launches the phones in India.

