Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will not ship with a charger inside box, CEO Lei Jun confirms

The internet was filled with memes when Apple announced that its new iPhone 12 series will not be shipping with a charger in the box. Even a few smartphone companies including Xiaomi took a dig at the Cupertino giant for their controversial move. However, it seems like other companies are following in Apple’s footsteps too. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed on Weibo that the company’s upcoming flagship device Mi 11 will “pack lightly” meaning that there will be no charger in the box.

Like Apple intends to reduce the carbon footprint, Jun also cited “environmental protection” as the main reason behind the company’s move to make the bold move.

Don’t worry, we didn’t leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020

Jun posted, (translated from Mandarin) “In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is cancelled from the box. Hope to get your support. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection? Next Monday night, at the press conference, let’s talk.”

Samsung also made an ad mocking Apple’s move but deleted the tweet after. There are also rumours that the South Korean tech major will be launching its flagship S21 series in January which will also ship without the charger.

It is yet to be seen whether the removal of the charger will help in reducing the price of the Mi 11 or not which wasn’t the case with new iPhones. However, unlike the new iPhones, Xiaomi offers crazy charging speeds which will eventually lead to people buying chargers separately anyway.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi also confirmed that Mi 11 will be launched that it will be unveiling the smartphone on December 28 in China. The India release date is yet to be released. Mi 11 will be the first phone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Leaked images ahead of the release also suggest a redesigned camera module on the back.

