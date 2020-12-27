scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 27, 2020
Top news

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 will not ship with a charger inside box, CEO Lei Jun confirms

Like Apple intends to reduce the carbon footprint, Jun also cited "environmental protection" as the main reason behind the company's move to make the bold move.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | December 27, 2020 12:16:52 pm
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Series will be launched in China on December 28, 2020. (Image Source: Weibo)

The internet was filled with memes when Apple announced that its new iPhone 12 series will not be shipping with a charger in the box. Even a few smartphone companies including Xiaomi took a dig at the Cupertino giant for their controversial move. However, it seems like other companies are following in Apple’s footsteps too. Xiaomi’s CEO, Lei Jun has confirmed on Weibo that the company’s upcoming flagship device Mi 11 will “pack lightly” meaning that there will be no charger in the box.

Like Apple intends to reduce the carbon footprint, Jun also cited “environmental protection” as the main reason behind the company’s move to make the bold move.

Jun posted, (translated from Mandarin) “In response to the call of technology and environmental protection, the included charger is cancelled from the box. Hope to get your support. Is there a better solution between industry practice and environmental protection? Next Monday night, at the press conference, let’s talk.”

Samsung also made an ad mocking Apple’s move but deleted the tweet after. There are also rumours that the South Korean tech major will be launching its flagship S21 series in January which will also ship without the charger.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read: Flooded with WhatsApp messages promising part-time jobs? Avoid these scam messages

It is yet to be seen whether the removal of the charger will help in reducing the price of the Mi 11 or not which wasn’t the case with new iPhones. However, unlike the new iPhones, Xiaomi offers crazy charging speeds which will eventually lead to people buying chargers separately anyway.

Earlier this week, Xiaomi also confirmed that Mi 11 will be launched that it will be unveiling the smartphone on December 28 in China. The India release date is yet to be released. Mi 11 will be the first phone to be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Leaked images ahead of the release also suggest a redesigned camera module on the back.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, Daiwa 43-Inch Tv, Realme Watch S, Realme Buds
Tech launches of the week: Oppo Reno 5 Pro+, Realme Watch S series, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement