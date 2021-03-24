Flagship Mi 11 series coming to India soon, confirms Xiaomi

Xiaomi is gearing to launch its flagship Mi 11 series in India sooner than expected. The company has not specified the date of the launch. The announcement came just a few hours after the launch of the OnePlus 9 series worldwide. The Mi 11 was launched in China towards the end of 2020 and became the first smartphone in the world to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship 5nm processor, Snapdragon 888.

“It’s difficult to get your attention using words like these, but still, we’ll take our chances. While others are focused on getting your attention, we are focused on making fiction a reality, and bringing you an all-new smartphone experience. We can’t wait for you to experience it,” the Chinese smartphone maker’s Twitter post mentioned.

Xiaomi recently also announced its ‘Mega Launch’ online event which will be live streamed on March 29. At the event, the company is likely to unveil Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra and Mi 11 Lite.

In January, the Marketing Lead of the company, Sumit Sonal told indianexpress.com in an interview that “With Mi 11, we are still contemplating the SKUs (stock keeping unit) we want to bring to the country. Perhaps by the end of January, we will finalise the entire lineup,”.

It will be interesting to see whether there will be any minor in the specifications of the Mi 11 or not. Mi 11’s global variant comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 3200×1440 resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. The flagship processor is backed by a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 55W fast-charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. On the rear, it has a triple-camera setup with 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera, and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP snapper.

Its fingerprint scanner comes with a heart rate sensor. The device has stereo speakers with sound tuned by Harmon Kardon. On the connectivity front, it has NFC, Wi-Fi 6E support and the ability to connect two Bluetooth headsets at once. The RAM and storage go up to 12GB and 256GB respectively. It comes in five colour options including smoke purple and khaki. It will be interesting to see the pricing of Mi 11 in India. As per global pricing, the device will cost Rs 65,000 approximately (converted from euros) whereas converting the China price it will be around Rs 20,000 lesser.