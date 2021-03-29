Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra launched: Check price, specifications

Here's all you need to know about the Mi 11 Ultra, including that second display panel on the back. (Image Source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi just launched the remaining devices in the Mi 11 series. These include the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra, the highest-end phone in the lineup. The Ultra brings a bigger and better specification sheet compared to the rest of the Mi 11 series, including a secondary display panel on the back. Here’s all you need to know about the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra has the same display size as the Mi 11 Pro so you get a 6.8-inch E4 AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and support for 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. The screen is also protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. On either end of the phone are stereo speakers and the device also comes with an IP68 certification against the elements.

Powering the phone on the inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, the same chip used on the Mi 11 Pro. This is coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Support for Wi-Fi 6 Enhanced is also present. There is also a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired and wireless charging.

Coming to the cameras, which is the main differentiator between the Mi 10 Ultra and Pro variants, we have a triple camera setup here. These include a Samsung GN2 50MP primary camera with OSI (optical image stabilisation), a 48MP Sony IMX586 ultra-wide camera, and a 48MP tele-macro camera that supports 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. All three camera sensors are capable of shooting 8K videos.

On the front is a 20MP single camera. However, if you want the best quality selfies, you will be able to take them with the rear camera itself, using the secondary screen on the rear-camera module as a viewfinder.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro specifications

Xiaomi also launched the Mi 10 Pro. The Pro features largely the same specification as the Mi 11 Ultra, including the 6.8-inch AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 888, up to 8GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. However, the Mi 10 Pro features a slightly toned down camera setup featuring a 50MP main camera sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The secondary display is also gone. On the front is the same 20MP single camera.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra starts at 5,999 yuan (about Rs 66,437) for the 8GB/256GB variant. Meanwhile, a 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 6,499 yuan (about Rs 71,900) and a 12GB/5126GB variant is priced at 6,999 yuan (about Rs 77,500). Xiaomi has also launched a Marbled Ceramic Special Edition, also at 6999 yuan (about Rs 77,500). The phone will go on sale in China beginning April 2. However, no details on global availability are available as of now.

Meanwhile the Mi 10 Pro will be available at at 4,999 yuan (around Rs 55,300) for the 8GB/128GB variant, 5,299 yuan (around Rs 58,400) for the 8GB/256GB variant and 5,699 yuan (around Rs 63,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant.