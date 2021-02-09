Xiaomi unveils new flagship Mi 11 to challenge Galaxy S21, iPhone 12

Xiaomi, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker by market share, has launched its flagship M11 in global markets. Pricing starts at €749 (or approx Rs 65,880), though the company is yet to announce the exact release date or regions where the phone will hit first. The flagship was introduced in China late last year.

The Mi 11 has a better screen, improved processor and better cameras than last year’s Mi 10. It boasts a curved 6.8-inch 1440p OLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,500 nits, matching Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra. A high-refresh-rate display will be smoother for browsing websites, playing games, or watching videos.

The flagship Mi 11 has a 108MP sensor, a 13MP wide-angle camera, and a 5MP “telemacro” camera. It also features a 20MP front-facing camera. The high-end phone uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and has a built-in 5G. The phone also has stereo speakers with Harman Kardon branding. Then there is the in-display fingerprint sensor which also has an integrated heart rate sensor.

The Mi 11 has a 108-megapixel primary camera. (Image credit: Xiaomi) The Mi 11 has a 108-megapixel primary camera. (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Inside, there is a 4,600mAh battery that can be charged at up to 55W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Mi 11 also supports reverse wireless charging. The device runs MIUI 12, based on Android 11.

Over the past few years, Xiaomi is gradually increasing its visibility in the high-end of the smartphone market. Its flagship phones have been praised by critics but there is still a long way Xiaomi can compete with Samsung and Apple in the top-end of the smartphone market. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 is pitched as the company’s most premium smartphone on the market. The phone is aimed at Samsung’s Galaxy S21 and Apple’s iPhone 12.

Xiaomi remains the world’s third-largest smartphone maker in the final quarter of 2020 with an 11.2 per cent market share, according to the latest figures from IDC. A large portion of its sales still comes from budget smartphones, particularly the popular Redmi Note series.