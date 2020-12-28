Xiaomi Mi 11 launched in China with Snapdragon 888 chipset and 108MP camera

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is the first phone in the world to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. (Image Source: Twitter)

Xiaomi has just unveiled the Mi 11 series in China. The flagship Mi 11 series will succeed the brand’s Mi 10 series from last year. Comprising the Mi 11 and the Mi 11 Pro, the Mi 11 series brings a big specification-bump, including the new, 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phones will also come with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 out of the box and will be the first Xiaomi devices to skip the charger in the box, similar to the Apple iPhone 12 series. Check out all the details about both the Xiaomi phones below.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 11 features a 6.81-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and will be available in multiple configurations. The whole unit will be powered by a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.

The Mi 11 will also feature stereo speakers with sound tuned by Harman Kardon. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor with a built-in heart-rate sensor. The phone also features NFC, Wi-Fi 6E support, and can connect to two Bluetooth headsets together.

Coming to the camera, the Mi 11 features a triple-camera setup on the back and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The rear setup comprises a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). There is also a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 5-megapixel Macro sensor. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 8GB/128GB will be priced at CNY 3,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB/256GB will be priced at CNY 4,299 and the 12GB/256GB will be priced at CNY 4,699. While Xiaomi has removed the charger from the box, users can opt to buy the phone with a 55W GaN charger, starting at the same price of CNY 3,999. The Mi 11 will be available in 5 colour options. These are the standard white, blue and black variants. Meanwhile, there are also the smoke purple and khaki variants with a leather finish on the back. Sales in China will start on January 1, 2021.