Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to launch in India on June 22: Here’s what to expect

Here's what we know about the Mi 11 Lite so far. (Image Source: Twitter/ Mi India)

Xiaomi is bringing the Mi 11 Lite to India as part of the Mi 11 series of flagship phones. A new tweet by Xiaomi India states that the phone is set to launch in the country on June 22. The Mi 11 Lite is expected to be a toned-down, affordable version of the Mi 11X flagship phones, and should be an upper mid-range device.

Xiaomi has also revealed in the tweet that the Mi 11 Lite will be “the slimmest, the lightest and the most loaded smartphone of 2021”. Check out the tweet below.

The wait is over! The 𝑠𝑙𝑖𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑠𝑡, the 𝑙𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑡 and the most 𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 smartphone of 2021 is here! 🪶💪#Mi11Lite marks its India debut at 12 noon on June 22nd. We are super excited. Are you?

— Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 9, 2021

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite: What we know so far

Xiaomi India has not dropped any more details on the Mi 11 Lite officially. However, the Mi 11 Lite was launched in China back in April this year. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to feature the same specifications, more or less.

The Mi 11 Lite in China sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 800 nits, 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 certification. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G and comes with 6GB or 8GB RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of optics, the Mi 11 Lite in China features a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera on the back along with a dual-tone flash. Meanwhile, on the front is a 16MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone sports a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging and comes with dual stereo speakers. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.