Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active launched in India: Specifications, price

Mi 11 Lite and a new Mi Watch Revolve Active have been announced by Xiaomi for the Indian market. The Mi 11 Lite has a starting price of Rs 21,999 while the Mi Watch Revolve Active starts at Rs 9,999. However, Xiaomi has announced some pre-booking discounts as well, which ensure an effective reduction in the price. Here’s a look at the specification, sale date and offers for the new products from Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active: Price in India, sale date

Xiaomi’s Mi Watch Revolve Active will start at Rs 9,999. However, there’s an early bird offer of Rs 8,999, along with an HDFC Bank offer of up to Rs 750 discount, which will bring the price down to Rs 8,249. The Watch will go on sale on Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores on June 25.

The Mi 11 Lite will start at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM+128GB. With the early bird discount of Rs 1500, the price will be Rs 20,499. If users can club this with the HDFC Bank of Rs 1500, the price will go down further to Rs 18,999.

The 8GB RAM+128GB version will cost Rs 23,999 and with the Rs 1500 pre-order offer, the price will be down to Rs 21,499. With the HDFC Bank offer, it will go down to Rs 20,999. The pre-orders open on June 25 for Mi 11 Lite, which is being sold on Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Homes initially.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest phone in the company’s portfolio. Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest phone in the company’s portfolio.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite specifications

Mi 11 Lite sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and comes with 90Hz refresh rate as well as HDR10 certification. The phone runs the Snapdragon 732G with 6GB or 8GB RAM options and maximum of 128GB storage. It supports a microSD slot of 512GB as well.

The phone sports a triple camera at the back consisting of a 64MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. The front camera is 16MP. Battery is 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Mi 11 Lite also comes with dual stereo speakers. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The phone does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi’s watch is capable of tracking 117 professional sports modes, along with Blood Oxygen (SpO2). Xiaomi’s watch is capable of tracking 117 professional sports modes, along with Blood Oxygen (SpO2).

Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve Active: Specifications

The Mi Watch Revolve Active sports a 1.39-inch display with 454×454 resolution. This is an AMOLED display with 450 nits brightness. The watch is being offered in Beige, Black and Navy Blue colour options.

Connectivity options on the watch are GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS and Bluetooth 5.0; it does not support WiFi. The watch comes with a 22mm strap and weighs around 32 grams with a 46mm size.

Sensors on the watch are: PPG Heart Rate Sensor, Three-axis Acceleration Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Barometer (Air Pressure) Sensor, Gyroscope and Ambient Light Sensor. Xiaomi is promising 14 days battery life with a charging time of under two hours. It has a 420 mAh battery with a custom magnetic charging pod.

Xiaomi’s watch is capable of tracking 117 professional sports modes, along with Blood Oxygen (SpO2), heart rate and sleep tracking. It offers support for guided breathing, stress tracking as well.

The Watch is 5 ATM water resistant and comes with control for music control, alarm, weather and app notifications. It works with both Android and iOS and includes the Alexa-app in-built.