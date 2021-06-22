Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch Live Updates: 64MP triple camera, 732G processor

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Livestream: The Mi 11 Lite will come with a triple camera at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is introducing two new devices in the Indian market today: Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active. The company is hosting a livestream for the event on its YouTube channel which has started.

While Mi 11 Lite will go on sale on Flipkart, the Watch Revolve Active will be listed on Amazon. Of course, both products will also be available on the official Mi.com website.

The Mi 11 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and sports a triple camera at the back. The phone is only 6.8 mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams. It also sports a 10-bit display, and comes with support for fast charging as well.

The Mi Watch Active Revolve comes with Alexa and Blood Oxygen monitoring and it will be listed on Amazon. The watch will likely be priced under Rs 10,000.