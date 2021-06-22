Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active India Launch Live Updates: 64MP triple camera, 732G processor

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite Livestream: The Mi 11 Lite will come with a triple camera at the back.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is introducing two new devices in the Indian market today: Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active. The company is hosting a livestream for the event on its YouTube channel which has started.
While Mi 11 Lite will go on sale on Flipkart, the Watch Revolve Active will be listed on Amazon. Of course, both products will also be available on the official Mi.com website.
The Mi 11 Lite is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor and sports a triple camera at the back. The phone is only 6.8 mm in thickness and weighs 157 grams. It also sports a 10-bit display, and comes with support for fast charging as well.
The Mi Watch Active Revolve comes with Alexa and Blood Oxygen monitoring and it will be listed on Amazon. The watch will likely be priced under Rs 10,000.
Live Blog
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, Mi Watch Revolve Active Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates:
Xiaomi is launching two products today: The Mi 11 Lite touted as its slimmest and lightest phone in the market to date along with the Mi Watch Revolve Active, which is a fitness smartwatch from the brand. The Mi 11 Lite has already launched in China and globally. There are two variants of the device: 5G which is powered by the Snapdragon 780G processor and a non-5G variant which runs the Snapdragon 732G processor. Xiaomi is expected to launch the 4G variant in India today.
The Watch will come with support for Blood Oxygen monitoring (SpO2) and Alexa support, according to the company.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
The Watch has Alexa built-in and supports the ability to control music, reject calls from the phone and also get message, email notifications from your phone. The Watch also comes with options for six straps.
The watch comes with GPS/Glonass as well. It also includes support for tracking VO2 Max as well. It is also 5 ATM water resistant. The watch also comes with 117 sports modes as well. It can also track stress as well.
The Mi Watch Active Revolve has a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, and it comes with SpO2 or Blood Oxygen measuring as well.
The RAM options are 6GB or 8GB; with 128GB storage. The microSD support is 512GB. It also supports Hi-Res Audio. The phone has a type-C to audio headphone connector. So it does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone port.
The Mi 11 Lite will run Snapdragon 732G variant. Xiaomi says if they see demand ramping up for 5G devices, they will bring the 5G variant to India as well, which runs the Snapdragon 780G processor. The phone has a 4250 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging.
The Mi 11 Lite has a 64MP main camera, ultra-wide camera and telephoto camera as well. It comes with a lot of editing options and software, especially for video. Xiaomi is claiming anyone who wants to use the phone for video-editing will be able to get the most out of it. The selfie camera is 16MP.
The Mi 11 Lite has a 90 Hz display and 240 Hz touch sampling. The display supports epaper reading mode, low light reading mode for reducing eye straing as well. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top as well for extra protection.
The display has a Flat Flexible OLED and a 35 percent smaller PCBA to keep the design slim. The phone has a new magnesium alloy material for the mid-frame as well. The phone has a 10-bit AMOLED display, which is also seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. 10-bit display support close to a 1 billion colours, compared to 8-bit displays which support 16.7 million colours.
The display has a Flat Flexible OLED and a 35 percent smaller PCBA to keep the design slim. The phone has a new magnesium alloy material for the mid-frame as well. The phone has a 10-bit AMOLED display, which is also seen on the Mi 11 Ultra. 10-bit display support close to a 1 billion colours, compared to 8-bit displays which support 16.7 million colours.
The Mi 11 Lite has a flat back, though the camera bump is slightly present. The phone's SIM tray has been moved to the bottom, instead of being on the side. It has a halo ring around the main camera. The phone comes in Tuscany Coral, Jazz Blue and Vinyl Black. The phone is just 6.8mm in thickness and slimmer than iPhone 12 mini, according to Xiaomi.
Xiaomi's promise is that the Mi 11 Lite is ultra-slim and comes with powerful performance. The 4G variant is coming to India first. Jain says we will be happy to bring 5G variant if they get sufficient demand for it.
Xiaomi claims the Mi 11X series has done business worth Rs 300 crores since launch. Keep in mind the Mi 11 Ultra has not yet gone on sale in the Indian market.
The Mi launch begins with Xiaomi India's MD Manu Kumar Jain on camera. "We are third largest smartphone brand in the world and fastest growing among the top five brands of the world. In India, we have been number one for almost four years," Jain says.
The Mi Watch Revolve was priced at Rs 7,999. With the Mi Watch Active Revolve, Xiaomi is likely to keep the price under Rs 10,000 as well. The new Mi Watch Active Revolve also comes with support for Alexa.
The Mi 11 Lite has launched globally and in China. The non-5G variant is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G processor, coupled with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The phone has a 64MP triple camera at the back and a 10-bit display as well with 90 Hz refresh rate.