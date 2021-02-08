Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch event: How to watch livestream, timings and other details

Xiaomi will be unveiling the global variant of its flagship Mi 11 today. The phone has already been launched in China and the global variant is not expected to have any major changes. The smartphone will be unveiled at an online event, which will be streamed via Xiaomi’s YouTube channel and on the official website Mi.com. The launch event will begin at 14:30 IST.

The Mi 11 was unveiled in China in the last week of December 2020. It became the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 888. Like Apple’s iPhone 12 series and Samsung’s S21 series, Xiaomi excluded the charger from the box as well. However, the company gave buyers a choice to opt for the one that comes with a charger without additional cost. It will be interesting to see whether Xiaomi gives the same option on the global variant as well.

Xiaomi Mi 11: Specifications

Mi 11 sports a 6.81-inch 3200×1440 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it has a 4,600 mAh battery with support for 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

It has a triple camera setup at the back with 108MP primary camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and 5MP macro camera. On the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera housed inside a punch-hole cutout.

Mi 11 sports stereo speakers with sound tuned by Harmon Kardon. The phone has an in-built heart rate sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 6E and can two Bluetooth headsets at once. The NFC feature may get scrapped off on the global variant.

The phone comes in three configurations — 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. It also comes in five colours including standard white, blue, black and leather finish variants in smoke purple and khaki colours.