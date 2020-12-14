Xiaomi Mi 11 launch on December 29? Here’s what we know so far

Mi 11 sports a redesigned camera module (Image: Ben Geskin/Twitter)

Xiaomi might launch its flagship phone Mi 11 on December 29, as per a new report. It has already been confirmed by Xiaomi co-founder and CEO Lei Jun that the Mi 11 will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. A camera sample revealed by Redmi product director Wang Teng Thomas on Weibo has been making rounds on the internet adding to speculations about the upcoming smartphone.

The report of Mi 11’s launch later this month was shared by Gizmochina citing a source. So far, it has not been confirmed whether the Mi 11 series will be launched globally or in China-only as the Chinese smartphone maker does initially with many smartphones.

Earlier this month, the Mi 11 was also reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site. The Mi 11 may feature 55W fast charging capability. Also, the renders suggested that it will have a curved display, a hole-punch cutout for the front snapper, and a triple-camera setup on the rear. As per the leaked photos, one of the colour variants has a blue and white gradient finish.

The rear camera on the Mi 11 could sport major changes. It can sport two large sensors (including a telephoto camera) whereas the third camera can be a macro camera.

On the front, it will have a QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. We have already seen 144Hz refresh rate on the Mi 10T Pro. As per the speculations, the Mi 11 can be priced between CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 44,984) and 4,499 (Rs 50,610) whereas the pro version can go for sale at a price between CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 59,608) and 5,499 (roughly Rs. 61,858) depending on RAM and storage options.

