Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date confirmed: Here’s what to expect

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date has been confirmed by the company. The next generation flagship from Xiaomi will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. (Image credit: Xiaomi weibo)

Xiaomi has finally given us a launch date for the awaited flagship Mi 11 series. The new flagship series will be unveiled on December 28, 2020. The brand recently shared a poster on Chinese social media platform Weibo to confirm the news. The launch will take place in China at around 7:30 PM locally, which is 5:00 PM IST.

While there have been no details on a global launch yet, we can expect announcements to follow soon after the Chinese launch. The Mi 11 series should likely pop up in various countries in the first few months of 2021.

Xiaomi Mi 11 series: What we know so far

The Mi 11 series, being Xiaomi’s flagship phone, will feature the new Snapdragon 888 processor. With an official date out there, Xiaomi should soon reveal some information in the form of teaser posts. The Mi 11 series will likely consist of the standard Mi 11 and a higher-end Mi 11 Pro. We may see a Mi 11 Ultra later, similar to what Xiaomi pulled off last year with the MI 10 series.

While no leaked design renders have surfaced so far, we have seen a few leaked images showing a light blue coloured device with a unique-looking square camera module on the top left. It seems the module carries two main sensors, one smaller sensor and a flash.

More rumours suggest that the Mi 11 series will also sport the 108-megapixel Samsung HM3 camera as its primary sensor. Other sensors in the module may include an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a telephoto sensor. Meanwhile, speculation suggests that the Mi 11 Pro could even receive a periscope camera sensor.

Note that none of these details are confirmed as of now, so it is best to take them with a pinch of salt. According to previous leaks, Mi 11 will have a 6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A model was also spotted on GeekBench with 12GB RAM and the phone is expected to run the latest Android 11.

