Xiaomi Mi 11 global launch officially set for February 8: All you need to know

Xiaomi has officially announced the global launch date of the Mi 11 smartphone. The device will make its global debut on February 8, as per the brand’s official Twitter handle. The device will launch alongside MIUI 12.5 that was announced recently. The Mi 11 launch event will be live-streamed via the company’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.

The event will kick off at 1:00PM CET, which is 5:30PM in India. At the event, the Chinese company is also expected to announce the Pro version of Mi 11. The successor to the Mi 10 smartphone is already available in China. After global launch, the handset is expected to make its debut in India. The specifications of the global version will likely be similar to the Chinese version. It is worth noting that Mi 11 was one of the flagship phones to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 888. Read on to know more about the device.

Xiaomi Mi 11 price

The price of Xiaomi Mi 11 in the global market could be similar to China. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Mi 11 is being sold for CNY 3,999 (around Rs 45,300). There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs 48,700). Xiaomi is also selling the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, which is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 53,200).

Xiaomi Mi 11 specifications, features

In China, the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with a 6.81-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2K WQHD resolution, and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The flagship phone offers stereo speakers with sound tuned by Harman Kardon. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor with a built-in heart-rate sensor. It also offers features like NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and can connect to two Bluetooth headsets together.

For photography sessions, there is a triple-camera setup at the back and a single punch-hole camera on the front. The rear setup includes a 108MP primary camera sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. For selfies, there is a 20MP selfie camera. The device has a 4,600mAh battery with support for 55W wired fast charging, 50W wireless fast charging and 10W reverse charging.