Xiaomi Mi 11 announcement expected at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020

Xiaomi is expected to announce the launch of its upcoming Mi 11 series at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The event will be held on December 1 and will continue till the next day. While there is no evidence to support this claim, Qualcomm has revealed on Weibo that Xiaomi’s co-founder and CEO Lei Jun will be there at the annual conference. Last year, Xiaomi announced Mi 10 at the Snapdragon Tech Summit, and it is expected to do the same in 2020 too.

The chip maker has posted an image that reveals Xiaomi will announce its next-generation product developments for global customers as well as share its long-term partnership with Qualcomm. The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have been in the rumour mill for a quite some time now and they both will likely feature Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 875 chipset. In 2021, it will power other flagship smartphones as well. The chip maker will unveil this processor at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in India with Snapdragon 865 SoC and the Mi 11 series will likely have an even better chipset when it will launch next year. Additionally, it could be the first phone to come with the next-generation Snapdragon SoC. The new flagship chip is expected to include one Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. It will reportedly be around 20 percent more power-efficient and 10 percent more powerful than its predecessor. Now, let’s take a look at the possible specifications and features of the Mi 11 series.

Xiaomi Mi 11 (expected specifications)

The Mi 11 Pro is rumoured to feature a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The devices are expected to sport a curved display and a punch-hole display design. A Geekbench listing recently suggested that the device will run Android 11. It will likely be offered with 6GB of RAM option.

As per the leaks, the standard version will offer a triple camera set-up, including a 108-megapixel lens, and a 48-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor. The third lens will likely support up to 30x zoom. There is a possibility that the Pro version will have support for 120W fast charging. The Mi 11 is widely rumoured to pack a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens.

