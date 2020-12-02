Xiaomi Mi 11 announced with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor, coming in Jan 2021

(Representational image/Express photo)

Xiaomi has officially announced that it will launch its Mi 11 series with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 800 series processor. The announcement was made by Xiaomi’s co-founder Lei Jun at the ongoing Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020. The event was held virtually for the first time. The Chinese company has confirmed that Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of the first smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC.

“Snapdragon 888 is the most powerful mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies ever. I’m glad that our new flagship smartphone Mi 11 will be one of the first devices with Snapdragon 888. This is another cutting-edge product from us and will be loaded with various hardcore technologies,” said Jun at the keynote. It will be a successor to the Mi 10 phone.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 will likely launch in India too, as the brand has already revealed that it wants to expand its Mi lineup of phones in India. Xiaomi has already launched four Mi series phones in India and the next one could be none other than Mi 11. The company hasn’t yet revealed the specifications of the device. But, rumours claim that the upcoming smartphone would offer a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It could be launched with at least 6GB of RAM. Xiaomi is likely to launch the device in other variants too.

The Mi 11 series is also expected to come with a QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. While the India launch date is currently unknown, the brand has confirmed on Twitter that the Mi 11 will soon make its world debut. If rumours are to be believed, the Mi 11 global launch will take place in January 2021, alongside the Mi 11 Pro.

Besides, other 2021 smartphones that are expected to draw power from the Snapdragon 888 SoC are Asus Zenfone 8, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Black Shark 4 and more. The flagship phones from Realme, LG, Motorola and Vivo could offer the same chip.

