Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T Lite launched: Price, specifications and more

Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi 10T series globally, which includes the Mi 10T Lite, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro. This series of smartphones is the successor to the Mi 10 series, launched back in February. For now, there are no reports on when or whether the company will bring the Mi 10T series in India. However, considering that the company did launch its Mi 10 in the country, we can expect them to launch the Mi 10T in the country also.

Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10 Lite: Price

Xiaomi Mi 10T will be made available at Euro 499 (approximately Rs 43,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Euro 549 (approximately Rs 47,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Mi 10T Pro will be made available at Euro 599 (approximately Rs 51,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Euro 649 (approximately Rs 56,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Lastly, the Mi 10T Lite will be made available at Euro 279 (approximately Rs 24,000) for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Euro 329 (approximately Rs 28,000) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro: Specifications

Mi 10T Pro sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a full HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

Xiaomi Mi 10T: Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10T has similar features to the Mi 10T Pro, aside from the camera and storage. It features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB RAM/8GB RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

Coming to the cameras, this one sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra wide angle sensor and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 20MP selfie camera inside of a hole punch.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite: Specifications

Just like the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, the Mi 10T Lite also sports a 6.67-inch LCD display. However, unlike them, it features a 120Hz refresh rate. It is the first device to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. The device will come with 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of storage. It will run Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 12 skin on top. It will be backed by a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It will sport a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The company has not revealed the exact specifications of the camera lenses as of now. On the front, it will feature a 20MP sensor for taking selfies.

All of the Mi 10T series smartphones will support 5G networks.

