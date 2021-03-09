Xiaomi Mi 10S launch tomorrow, to feature Snapdragon 870 processor and 108MP camera

Xiaomi is set to unveil Mi 10S in China on March 10. The company made the announcement via Weibo revealing a few specifications about the upcoming phone with its teaser posters. The newest member of the Mi 10 lineup will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The same processor is also present on the Redmi K40 launched earlier this year.

The teasers of the Mi 10S reveal that it will have a 108MP primary camera on the back. The camera module on the back looks similar to that of the Mi 10 Ultra launched last year. In the large rectangular camera module, the sensors are lined up. There is a silver-tone on top and black on the rest of the camera module. It also houses the dual-LED flash. The other three sensors are likely to be an ultra-wide one, along with a macro and depth sensor.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the back. Nor is there one embedded into the power button on the side hinting that Mi 10S will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner. The teasers show that the phone will be available in elegant black, classic white and mysterious blue colours. The teasers show only the back of the device, but it could feature an AMOLED display.

Earlier, Mi 10S surfaced on the TENAA listing, which showed that the front camera is housed inside a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen. The phone is expected to have a 6.67-inch display, 4,680 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

As per a DXOMark Audio Test recently, Mi 10S has got an overall score of 80, which is a point more than the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 5. Like a select few phones from the company, the stereo speakers on the device are tuned by Harman Kardon.

There is no confirmation regarding the phone’s global launch. In India, the device may or may not come in the coming few months. The company is yet to launch its flagship device Mi 11 in India, which was unveiled in the last week of 2020.