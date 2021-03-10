Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G with Snapdragon 870 processor launched: Price, specs

Xiaomi has launched its latest Mi 10S 5G smartphone in China. The key highlights of the new Mi 10 series phone are a Snapdragon 870 processor, 108MP quad rear camera setup, 90Hz AMOLED display, 33W fast charging and more. Xiaomi is selling the device in three variants. The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Mi 10S is priced at RMB 3,299 (approximately Rs 37,000).

There is also an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, which will cost you RMB 3,499 (around Rs 39,200). The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will be sold for RMB 3,799 (approximately Rs 42,600). The Xiaomi Mi 10s 5G comes in Blue, Black and White colour options.

It is worth noting that the standard edition of the device doesn’t ship with a charger. Those who want a charger in the box will have to buy the Package Edition of the Mi 10S. Xiaomi bundles a 33W charger in the box. Interestingly, both the editions come with the same price tag. Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of the Mi 10S 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 10S 5G specifications

Xiaomi’s Mi 10S 5G comes equipped with a massive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 1,120nits of brightness, P3 wide colour field and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel supports 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+. The device features a curved display design. There is a single cutout on the top of the screen, which houses the selfie camera.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. Xiaomi is offering the phone with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.0 storage option. The mid-range device supports VC liquid cooling for heat dissipation. The Mi 10S 5G has a 4,780mAh battery under the hood.

It runs on MIUI 12, which is based on Android 11. The latest Xiaomi phone offers support for 33W wired charging, 30W wireless charging as well as 10W reverse charging support. For optics, there is a quad-rear camera setup at the back, comprising of a 108MP primary sensor with OIS. It is paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

The setup is also accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, you get a 20MP selfie camera. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and Harmon Kardon speakers. In terms of connectivity, the device supports Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE, GPS/ Galileo, and USB Type-C port.