Xiaomi Mi 10i to feature brand new camera sensor, launch set for Jan 5

Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain has revealed that the upcoming Mi 10i flagship smartphone will be launching in India with a brand new camera sensor. Jain also emphasised that the ‘I’ in Mi 10i stands for India and that the Mi 10i is tailored to suit Indian customers. The phone is set to launch on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Here is all we know about the phone so far.

Xiaomi India also teased the Mi 10i a few days ago on its Twitter handle. The brand’s teaser also hinted at the presence of a circular, quad-rear camera module. The teaser also hinted at a 108MP main sensor. The Mi 10i will be the sixth entry in the Mi 10 series, which so far includes the Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 10 Lite Zoom. However, not all of those phones were launched in India.

Expected Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10i was also recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number M2007J17I. The phone was listed on the Geekbench website with 8GB RAM and an octa-core chipset. The phone bagged a score of 652 on single-core and 2,004 on multi-core and is expected to launch with Android 11 out of the box, likely topped with MIUI 12.5.

While no details on the processor and other specifications are out yet, we expect the Mi 10i to launch with the Snapdragon 750G 5G-enabled chipset. The Mi 10i is believed to be the Indian variant of the Mi 10 Lite, and the Mi 10 Lite did launch with another 700 series processor, the Snapdragon 765G.

Other expected specifications include a 120Hz, 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display, 16-megapixel front camera, 4,820mAh battery and 33W fast charging. More details should officially be teased in the next few days ahead of the phone’s January 5 launch date.