Xiaomi Mi 10i with 108MP camera expected to launch in India on January 5

Xiaomi Mi 10i expected for January 5, 2021 launch in India (Image: Mi India/Twitter)

Mi India posted a teaser on Twitter that indicated that they will be launching a phone with a 108MP camera on January 5. However, the post did not reveal the name of the first phone they will be launching in the country next year. As per speculations, the phone may be Mi 10i, which will be a budget 5G smartphone. There are rumours that it will be a rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which was launched with a 108MP primary camera recently in China.

The teaser also suggests that the phone will have a circular camera module consisting of four cameras. On January 5, Xiaomi will also be launching its flagship device Mi 11 in China. There is no word of the global launch of the phone that will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

A perfect start to the new year. #ThePerfect10 Guess what’s coming and 1⃣0⃣ lucky winners stand a chance to win #Mi goodies perfect for all you enthusiasts. A hint is in the video. Leave your responses with #ThePerfect10. 05.01.21

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/PnD4xmZWt7 — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020

The Mi 10i was also spotted on Geekbench recently with model number M2007J17I. The benchmark website suggested that the phone has 8GB of RAM and an octa-core processor clocking at 1.8GHz. The phone will run on Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12 skin on top.

If there are no changes in the speculated rebranded version of Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, it will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD display with refresh rate going up to 120Hz. Under the hood, it will be house a Snapdragon 750G processor.

The price of the phone is open to speculations but it is expected to be below Rs 20,000. At this price, it will set a standard for upcoming 5G-enabled phones in India in 2021.

