Tuesday, January 05, 2021
Xiaomi Mi 10i India Launch LIVE Updates: Will be 5G ready, launch starts at 12 noon

Xiaomi Mi 10i Price in India, Specifications, Features Launch Live Updates: The confirmed specs of the Mi 10i include a 108MP primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | January 5, 2021 10:54:20 am
Xiaomi Mi10i (Image: Mi India/Twitter)

Xiaomi Mi 10i Price in India, Specifications Launch Live Updates: Xiaomi is set to unveil Mi 10i in its full glory in an online event. Most of the key specifications of the smartphone have been revealed already by the company ahead of the launch. The confirmed specs include a 108MP primary camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. As per the leaks, the Mi 10i is a rebranded version of Mi 10 Lite (global version). Based on the photos, the phone has a quad-camera setup on the rear housed inside a circular camera module.

Ahead of the launch, the phone also surfaced on Geekbench, a benchmark website. Mi 10i recorded a score of 652 on single-core and 2,004 on multi-core and 2,004 on multi-core. If it turns out to be a rebranded version of Mi 10 Lite, it will sport a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16MP front snapper along with a 4,820 mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging.

With Snapdragon 750G processor under the hood, the Mi10i is set to go up against existing mid-range 5G phones like OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro, Moto G 5G and others. It is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000.

Xiaomi Mi 10i will launch in at least two colours – Atlantic Blue and Pacific Sunrise. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also stated that the Mi 10i 5G was tailored for its fans in India, also claiming the ‘i’ in Mi 10i stands for India.

The Mi 10i will likely compete against the OnePlus Nord as it is will be a mid-range 5G ready smartphone. The phone will also sport a 108MP camera, making it the first to offer this feature at under Rs 30,000, if one goes by the company's claims.

