Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G to launch in India tomorrow: Here is all you need to know

The Mi 10i will be launched in at least two colours, Pacific Sunrise (shown above) and Atlantic Blue. (Image Source: Twitter/Xiaomi)

Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi 10i 5G smartphone in India tomorrow. The device will be the latest entrant in the Mi 10 series, and Xiaomi’s first phone to launch in the country in India in 2021. Based on the teasers so far, the phone will be launched with upper-mid-range specifications including a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a brand new 108-megapixel camera sensor.

The Mi 10i 5G easers also suggest that it will sport a circular camera module on the back with four sensors. We also know that the phone will launch in at least two colours – Atlantic Blue and Pacific Sunrise. Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain also stated that the Mi 10i 5G was tailored for its fans in India, also claiming the ‘i’ in Mi 10i stands for India. The launch will start at 12 PM tomorrow.

Mi 10i 5G expected specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G was recently spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench earlier with the model number M2007J17I. The listing revealed that the device features 8GB of RAM and an octa-core chipset, which we now know is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, thanks to an Amazon India listing. The phone bagged a score of 652 on single-core and 2,004 on multi-core. It is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box with Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 skin on top.

Battery life?

Let’s just say – a long one! #ThePerfect10 Mi fans, can you guess what’s coming? Unveiling on 05.01.21.

Stay Tuned. Spread The Word. pic.twitter.com/QLSGLN0duC — Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) January 2, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Rumours on the web have also suggested that the Mi 10i 5G could be a rebranded version of the Mi 10 Lite global version. Other expected specifications include a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 16MP front camera, 4,820mAh battery and 33W fast charging. Another tweet by Jain hinted that the price of the phone could be below Rs 30,000.

With the Snapdragon 750G, we can expect the camera and 5G-compatibility to be the major selling points of the phone. With the pricing hint, it can be said that the Mi 10i 5G could compete with phones like the OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy M51 and the Google Pixel 4A in the country.