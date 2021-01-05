Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G launched in India: Price, key features and a look at the camera samples

Xiaomi Mi 10i launched: The phone starts at Rs 20,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB variant. The Pacific Green colour option is seen in this photo. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi’s Mi 10i, a 5G-ready phone has officially launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999. The Mi 10i is the first product to launch in 2021 from Xiaomi, and given the price it will compete against existing devices like the OnePlus Nord, moto g 5g and vivo V20 Pro, all of which are 5G-enabled. Mi 10i is also the first phone in this price segment to support a 108MP camera at the back. Here’s a look at the Mi 10i in detail.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Price, competition

The Mi 10i is priced aggressively given it starts at Rs 20,999 for the based 6GB RAM+64GB storage option. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option will cost Rs 21,999, while the highest 8GB RAM and 128GB version will cost Rs 23,999. The phone will go on sale on January 7 on Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com, its partner websites such as Amazon India, Mi Home stores and Mi Authorised retail partners.

The Mi 10i will compete against OnePlus Nord, moto g 5G and vivo V20 Pro, which are 5G ready phones in the under Rs 30,000 segment. The OnePlus Nord starts at Rs 27,999 and comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and a 48MP main camera. OnePlus Nord also has a 12GB RAM variant which costs Rs 29,999 and comes with 256GB storage space. Currently only the 12GB RAM variant is available on Amazon India.

The vivo V20 Pro cost Rs 29,999 and also runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with a 64MP quad-camera. The moto g 5G runs the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor as the Xiaomi Mi 10i, though it does not have a 108MP camera at the back. The Motorola phone starts at Rs 20,999, but there is only one variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Xiaomi Mi 10i runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which is 5G ready. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Xiaomi Mi 10i runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor which is 5G ready. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is certainly undercutting the OnePlus Nord and vivo V20 Pro, given the kind of specifications it is packing coupled with the 5G availability.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: Detailed specifications

The Mi 10i has a 6.67-inch dot display with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. The display resolution is 2400 x 1080p (FHD+). The standard setting is at 60 Hz, and users can go to the settings and change the display rate to 120 Hz, which is a higher refresh rate and ensures better, smoother animations. The display is HDR and HDR10+ compliant and the device is L1 certified.

The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. Dimensions of the phone are 165.38 mm x 76.8mmx 9mm and it is hefty at 214.5 grams. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which is 5G ready. It has the Adreno 619 GPU and the processor includes X52 5G modem as well. RAM and storage options are 6GB RAM+64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. There’s no dedicated microSD slot here, and this is a dual-SIM device.

Xiaomi Mi 10i’s camera has a lot of modes to offer for users. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ Xiaomi Mi 10i’s camera has a lot of modes to offer for users. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

The camera setup at the back is as follows 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad rear camera. The 108MP main camera relies on the Samsung HM2 sensor, which has 9-in-1 pixel-binning, and f/1.75 aperture and a 7P lens. The 8MP camera is the ultra-wide one with 120-degree point of view and f/2.2. It has a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera can record at 4K, FHD resolution and HD resolution. The front camera is 16MP on the Mi 10i.

Software features of the Mi 10i’s camera are six long exposure modes, new photo filters, a document mode, HDR support, AI scene detection, Ultra wide angle edge distortion correction, Google Lens, AI beautify, Portrait mode background blur adjustment, Movie frame, Night mode 2.0, Panorama. The phone also has Pro and Raw modes as well for those who really want to go all out when editing their photos.

Battery on the Mi 10i is 4820 mAh with Xiaomi bundling a 33W fast charger in the box. The company claims users can get 68 percent charge in just 30 minutes, and the phone goes to a full charge in just 58 minutes. Other features of the Mi 10i: IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, Dual stereo speakers with 3.5mm jack, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IR Blaster. It also runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10.

Xiaomi Mi 10i: What’s the camera performance like

The Mi 10i packs some big numbers on the camera front given this is the first phone to sport a 108MP at this price point. We’ve had the Mi 10i for use, and here are some camera samples below of how the phone performs, for photos taken in daylight. These are taken in the regular photo mode without the 108MP feature turned on.

Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Xiaomi Mi 10i camera sample taken in regular light. Image resized for web. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

The Mi 10’s camera is definitely feature packed, at least on paper. The 108MP camera will of course mean that your photos are much heavier in size around 20MB nearly, and the difference between regular and 108MP mode will not be noticeable, unless one really wants to go into the details of the picture. That’s where the 108MP will shine for users. Based on our first impression, the camera performs quite well given the price of this phone. The colours, at least those take in bright light are mostly accurate. However, we will have a more detailed comprehensive review up tomorrow.