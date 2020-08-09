Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra launch soon: Everything you need to know

Leaked images of Mi 10 ultra (Source: GSMArena) Leaked images of Mi 10 ultra (Source: GSMArena)

Months after launching Mi 10 5G, the Chinese company Xiaomi is expected to launch the successor of the flagship-level smartphone, Mi 10 Ultra. According to various reports, Mi 10 Ultra is scheduled to launch on August 11. The launch event marking the 10th anniversary of the smartphone company will host the launch event in China. The flagship smartphone from Xiaomi is expected to launch worldwide later.

Xiaomi’s co-founder Lei Jun of the box of the phone which says, “Mi 10 Supreme Commemorative Edition.” However, it is yet not clear whether this will be the Ultra version with different specifications or not.

As per GSMArena’s reports, the Mi 10 Ultra is expected to have a whopping 120X digital zoom. It may also feature a ceramic and transparent back option. The ceramic back option may have two variants — 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with a 512GB storage option. On the other hand, the transparent version may come in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and 16GB RAM and 512GB storage option.

As per the leaked photos, the camera bump is expected to be bigger than the previous model. The specifications list also suggests that it will have a 120Hz 1080p+ AMOLED display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset. The battery may be lesser than the previous model however, it is quite unlikely. Apparently, the Mi 10 Ultra will also support 100/120 W fast-charging and 55W wireless charging, something which Xiaomi has been working on for quite a while. There is no word on the pricing of these devices yet.

Mi 10’s specifications

Mi 10 had a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. It had a quad-camera setup on the back including a 108MP primary camera and a 20MP front-facing camera. It ran on flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

The base variant had 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (non-expandable) whereas the top variant had 256GB internal storage. It also had a 4780mAh battery with 30W fast charger and support for wireless charging as well.

