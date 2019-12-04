Xiaomi Mi 10 to Nokia to Oppo: All phones coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 765

Qualcomm has announced its new flagship chipset the Snapdragon 865 along with the mid-range Snapdragon 765 at its annual summit in Hawaii. The latter comes with integrated 5G connectivity, while the 865 has a separate 5G modem.

The Qualcomm keynote also saw partners such as Xiaomi, Oppo, HMD Global (Nokia), and Motorola confirm their own plans for bringing phones with the new processors. Here’s a list of devices and timeline for when we can expect these phones.

Xiaomi Mi 10, Redmi K30

Xiaomi’s Bin Lin, co-founder and vice-chairman of the company, confirmed that the Mi 10 will sport the Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G connectivity. He was quoted as saying in the keynote, “In 2020 Q1, Xiaomi is proud to announce that we will be introducing our flagship Mi 10 – one of the world’s first smartphones to feature the flagship Snapdragon 865 mobile platform.”

It is not surprising that the Mi 10 will make an appearance in the first quarter of 2020. In 2019, the Mi 9 series was announced with the Snapdragon 855 in the first quarter as well, just a day ahead of the Galaxy S10 series, which was also powered by the same processor.

However, Mi 9 was never launched in markets like India, and this might continue with Mi 10 as well. Bin also indicated Xiaomi plans to introduce more than 10 5G phones in 2020.

On December 10, the Redmi K30 series will be officially announced, and both the Pro and regular variant are expected to be 5G ready. The Redmi K30 is confirmed to run the Snapdragon 765 processor with 5G connectivity. This would also make it one of the first mid-range phones to be 5G ready in 2019 itself.

Nokia phones with Snapdragon 765

HMD Global also confirmed its Nokia phones with Snapdragon 765 processor are expected in 2020. “Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global said during the Qualcomm keynote.

While Sarvikas did not confirm the name of the upcoming Nokia phone, he did say that the Snapdragon 765 chipset would be used in combination with their PureDisplay technology, and Zeiss-powered image solution.

Motorola phones with Snapdragon 865 and 765

Motorola president Sergio Buniac said that 5G was a key focus area for the entire Lenovo Group, and their brand would “continue leading the 5G era” with a new “expanded lineup” in 2020. Motorola phones with Snapdragon 765 and 865 processors will be part of the company’s flagship premium experience in 2020. Unlike Xiaomi, they did not give a specific timeline on when we can expect these phones.

OPPO’s flagship with Snapdragon 865 processor

Oppo also confirmed a flagship phone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in the first quarter of 2020, though they have not named the product for now.

“In 2020 Q1, OPPO will launch its flagship product using the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, together bringing a faster and superior 5G experience to users. In the era of 5G and intelligent connectivity, OPPO will continue to invest in 5G products, research, standard development and application scenarios, with Qualcomm Technologies and other partners in the industry, “Alen Wu, vice president and president of global sales, OPPO said during the keynote.

OnePlus 8 with Snapdragon 865

While this was not officially announced at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Summit, this is seen as a given considering the OnePlus flagship phone comes with the latest flagship processor. This year OnePlus had the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro, both powered by the Snapdragon 855, though the 5G variant was not launched in markets like India.

With the Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm has said the new 5G modem is not optional, it has to be included in the phone, so all devices powered by this have to be 5G ready. But the next-generation of mobile networks is not expected to roll-out in India by 2020. At the OnePlus 7T Pro launch in London, CEO Pete Lau had said, “In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year as a whole and we’ll have to see how things progress. So again, this has to go back to looking at the suitability for products in different regions.”

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 with Snapdragon 865

Samsung’s Galaxy S11 is another given with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The new phones are usually announced in the first quarter and this time, three different screen sizes are expected. The Galaxy S11 is also expected to get an 108MP camera at the back. In India, Samsung usually launches phones with the Exynos processor, which is its own chipset.

It has also been reported that other brands like Realme, etc will also work on phones with the Snapdragon 865 processor, though exact timeline or names are not known.